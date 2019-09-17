Kanye West is constantly showing off and teasing new sneakers which is great for all of the thirsty sneakerheads out there who need their daily dose of Yeezy news (myself included). Having said all of that, one of the latest shoes to be on full display from Kanye is the rumored Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V3. The 700 model has been the pinnacle of dad shoe aesthetics and fans have been clamoring for a brand new version of the popular sneaker.

The details of this model were made clearer during a recent video in which Kanye gifts the sneaker to DJ Khaled. In the video, we can see the makeup of the entire shoe, including the tooling on the upper and the Boost midsole. It appears as though the first colorway is going to be a simple black and white offering.

According to the good folks over at @yeezymafia, this sneaker is set to drop sometime in 2020 which isn't all that far away. The Yeezy lineup is looking strong as the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 is set to drop at the tail end of the year. Meanwhile, a Yeezy Foam Runner is coming quite soon as well.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this model.