Kanye West and DJ Khaled had sneaker internet buzzing a few months ago when they met up at an airport runway to exchange some pleasantries. Of course, Khaled is a huge sneakerhead and Kanye is very aware of this fact. With this in mind, Kanye decided to gift him a pair of what is now being called the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V3 in the "Azael" colorway.

There hasn't been much information surrounding this shoe except for the fact that many believed it would be dropping in 2020. Well, according to Yeezy Mafia and Yeezy Season 2, the shoe is actually slated to drop on Monday, December 23rd of this year, which is huge news for all of the sneakerheads out there who were hoping to cop.

Based on the video above, the shoe has a pretty interesting chunky silhouette that builds off the design elements from some of the previous Yeezy 700 models. It's looking pretty great thus far and we're excited to see what the whole thing is going to look like once the official images come in.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this shoe and whether or not it's a must-cop to end the year.