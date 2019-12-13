Kanye West has been killing it this year with his Yeezy brand and before we get to the end of 2019, he has plenty of more releases up his sleeve. One of the shoes that have been on our radar is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V3 which is about to debut in the inaugural "Azael" colorway. The shoe is slated to drop on Monday, December 23rd for $200 USD and might just be one of the unorthodox sneakers in the Yeezy library.

As you can see from the photos below, courtesy of @hanzuying, the sneaker is kind of bulky and has a weird shape that lends to the dad shoe aesthetic Kanye has helped to popularize. There are both beauty shots and on-foot images below and all of them are fantastic in their own little way. The shoe looks like it could be a huge hit amongst sneakerheads, especially those who have been particularly curious about what the Yeezy brand is able to bring to the table.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about this shoe and whether or not you plan on copping in a few weeks from now. Is this the best 700 model to date or is it the weakest?