Kanye West and Adidas have a few different sneakers set to releasing in the coming weeks, including the new "Glow" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and the "Vanta" Yeezy Boost 700 V2. The latter was originally rumored to drop in late June, but now reports suggest the kicks will launch on May 31 for the retail price of $300.

The "Vanta" Yeezy Boost 700 V2 comes dressed in all-black with reflective detailing throughout the mesh, leather and suede construction.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Vanta"/Yankeekicks

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted recently revealed to CNBC that 'Ye and Adidas have more than 20 Yeezy releases on deck for 2019, including a plethora of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, so be on the lookout for even more styles as the year rolls along.

Scroll down for some more on-foot of the Vanta upcoming colorway images.

