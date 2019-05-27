So far, 2019 has been one of the richest years when it comes to just how many Yeezy releases there have been. Plenty of Yeezy releases have been promised this year so the sheer volume of drops shouldn't be that much of a surprise. June is almost upon us and there have been a few colorways of the 350 V2 that have been teased. Now, it's the 700 V2 that is getting some love from the brand with three stripes, with this latest colorway being dubbed "Tephra." The release has been teased in the past but now we have some official images thanks to Adidas.

The shoe follows the same trend as the "Geode" model in the sense that it has very muted grey and tans that you would typically see on a fall shoe. If you're looking to stock up on Fall shoes this summer, this "Tephra" colorway could be a great cop and you won't have to wait too long for it either.

According to Sole Collector, this sneaker will be dropping on Saturday, June 15th for $300 USD.

Will you be looking to cop these or are they a pass for now?

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas