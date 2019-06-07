Kanye West and Adidas have plans to drop a plethora of Yeezys in June, including multiple iterations of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 as well as the Yeezy Boost 700 V2. Among the Yeezys set to drop in the coming weeks is the "Tephra" colorway of the Yeezy Boost 700 V2.

The neutral Yeezys are officially slated to launch worldwide starting next Saturday, June 15, for the retail price of $300.

The kicks come equipped with varying shades of grey, all decked out in a combination of leather, mesh and suede. A chunky, dark grey midsole sits beneath the multi-layered upper, with a gum outsole capping off the look. Kanye himself first teased this colorway of the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 on twitter back in May of 2018 - so it's about time that they finally launched.

Scroll down for a closer look at the "Tephra" Yeezy Boost 700 V2, and click here to check out some of the other dope kicks set to drop this month.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Tephra"/@SolebyJC

