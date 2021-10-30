After surprising the world with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner,"Kanye West decided to continue pushing the limits of the dad shoe wave. He quickly came through with the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 V2 in 2018 and from there, the shoe received a ton of dope colorways. One such colorway was the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Static," which is a model that can be found in the official photos below.

This model is significant because according to reports, it is going to be making a comeback in 2022. The shoe was known for its neutral white and grey aesthetics, all while some 3M material was placed throughout. Overall, it was a very basic shoe although the colorway remains one of the best 700 V2s to ever be released. Fans could not get enough of these, and it makes sense when you consider how these dropped in December of 2018, which was the perfect time of year for some neutral tones.

Now, these will be coming back in the Spring of next year for a price of $300 USD. An official release has not yet been determined, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Adidas

