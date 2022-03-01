Kanye West's AdidasYeezy brand has been coming through with a plethora of restocks over the past couple of months. After all, he has released a ton of shoes over these last seven years, and fans are always hoping for something old to return to the market. Over the last couple of months, there have been reports of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Static" making a comeback, and as it turns out, that's exactly what's about to happen.

As you can see in the images below, this shoe is known for having a mostly white upper, all while there is silver and grey all the way throughout. These colors match the "Static" theme quite nicely, and there is no doubt that fans will be excited to get their hands on these. After all, they will be perfect for Spring and Summer.

If you are trying to get your hands on these, they will be available as of Saturday, March 5th for a price of $300 USD. The Confirmed app will have pairs, as well as other retailers that typically carry Yeezys. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

