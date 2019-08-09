Dad shoes are all the rage these days and a lot of it has to do with Kanye West and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700. Since releasing the "Wave Runner" model in 2017, Kanye has come through with multiple colorways of the shoe and has even dropped the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 which sees the silhouette get even chunkier and more dad-like.

One of the best colorways from the first version of the shoe was the "Inertia" model which featured different shades of grey on the upper, with peach highlights and cream on the bottom. In a move that sneakerheads didn't see coming, Ye is brining that exact same colorway to the V2 model, according to Yeezy Mafia.

It's believed that this model will be dropping sometime in September which would line up well with some of the other Yeezy releases that have been teased for the Fall season. These would certainly be great shoes for the Fall and if you prefer the 700 V2 to the first model, these are definitely a must cop.

Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the release as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via YeezyMafia

