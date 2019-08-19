mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Inertia" Coming Soon: On-Foot Images Revealed

  August 19, 2019 17:46
Our best look yet at the upcoming "Inertia" Yeezy Boost 700 V2.

Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have plans to release another "Inertia" Yeezy colorway - this time taking on the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 silhouette.

The kicks, constructed of premium leather, mesh and suede, will reportedly mimic the Yeezy Boost 700 "Inertia" that debuted in March, featuring varying shades of blueish grey with coral-colored dashes appearing on the midsole. Additionally, the 700 V2 comes equipped with reflective detailing throughout the layered upper, as well as reflective laces.

A release date for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Inertia" has not yet been announced but it is believed that they'll be releasing sometime in September for the retail price of $300.

Check out the latest photos below and stay tuned for the official release date.

