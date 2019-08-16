Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have plans to release another "Inertia" Yeezy colorway - this time taking on the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 silhouette.

The kicks, constructed of premium leather, mesh and suede, will reportedly mimic the Yeezy Boost 700 "Inertia" that debuted in March, featuring varying shades of blueish grey with coral-colored dashes appearing on the midsole. Additionally, the 700 V2 comes equipped with reflective detailing throughout the layered upper, as well as reflective laces.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Inertia"/YeezyMafia

A release date for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Inertia" has not yet been announced but it is believed that they'll be releasing sometime in September for the retail price of $300.

Check out the latest photos in the IG post embedded below and stay tuned for the official release date.