Kanye West and Adidas have big plans for September, starting with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Magnet" release on September 4 and continuing right up until the final days of the month.

As seen in the tweet embedded below, sneaker source @YeezyMafia notes that there's a "Hospital Blue" Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 slated to drop on September 28.

It has also been reported that there's a "Hospital Blue" colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 on tap for late September, although that particular sneaker doesn't appear on Yeezy Mafia's updated release calendar.

Despite having the same moniker, it doesn't appear as though the two colorways will look anything alike. The Yeezy Boost 700 V2 features a monochromatic color scheme that looks more grey than blue, judging from the photos that recently surfaced.

Adidas has not yet confirmed either of the "Hospital Blue" Yeezy 700s so we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out the rumored colorway below.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Hospital Blue/YeezyMafia

