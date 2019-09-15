Kanye West has turned his Adidas offshoot brand, Yeezy, into a global sensation and in 2019, it has really come into its own as one of the premier sneaker brands in the entire world. Yeezy releases are more frequent than they've ever been before and incredibly, every release seems to sell out with ease. It's clear that sneakerheads are engulfed in the cult of Yeezy and they don't seem to be slowing down one bit. Even when a questionable colorway drops, the shoe still manages to sell out, which is quite the accomplishment.

There are various Yeezys set to drop this month, one of which is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Hospital Blue." As the name suggests, the shoe is covered in a light bluish-grey which is reminiscent of a hospital gown a patient would wear. It's a fairly clean colorway and the official images below showcase what the sneaker will look like in its entirety.

This sneaker has been slated for a Saturday, September 28th release and will cost the 700 V2 standard of $300 USD. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping these or will be skipping on release day.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas