Adidas will be releasing the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Hospital Blue" colorway this Saturday, September 28 for the retail price of $300 - but the kicks are already available now on StockX for little more than retail.

Almost all of Kanye's sneaker collabs hold some value on the resale market, but the 700 V2s have proven to be among the least profitable Yeezy silhouettes. For instance, the "Hospital Blue" and "Inertia" colorways hover around the $315 mark, only slightly more than the retail price. Meanwhile, other Yeezy Boost 700 V2s on StockX, such as the "Tephra" and "Geode," can be had for under retail. The outlier is the "Static" colorway that dropped in December 2018 - that pair fetches $460, on average.

The newest Yeezy Boost 700 V2 is dominated by the light blue shade that smothers the entire silhouettes, including the upper, tongue, laces and chunky midsole. Like previous 700 V2s, the Hospital Blue colorway is highlighted by reflective detailing spliced throughout the mesh, leather and suede construction.

If you like the look, you can grab a pair right now for right around the $300 retail price. Click here for more info.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Hospital Blue/StockX

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Hospital Blue/Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Hospital Blue/Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Hospital Blue/Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Hospital Blue/Adidas