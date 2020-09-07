Back in 2017, Kanye West surprised sneakerheads with the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 in the inaugural "Wave Runner" colorway. At the time, this model came as a huge shock to the sneaker community, with a polarizing initial response. Many thought the shoe looked like something you would find at Walmart, while others believed this could mark a huge trend in sneaker culture. In the end, the latter happened as bulky dad shoes became all of the rage. This eventually led to the creation of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 which is even bulkier than its predecessor.

For the last few months, there has been radio silence when it comes to the 700 V2 as no new colorways have been released. However, in 2021, it looks like Adidas may very well change that. According to sneaker insider PY_LEAKS, a "Cream" version of the 700 V2 is slated to release in March of next year for $300 USD. This colorway is constructed using creamy beige tones as well as some pink highlights just to spruce things up a bit.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any updates on this model, as soon as they become available. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.