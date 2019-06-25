Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 will be releasing in a "Utility Black" colorway this weekend, following up the "Tephra" rendition that launched earlier this month.

The predominately black Yeezys feature the familiar combination of leather, mesh and suede throughout the upper, with a timeless gum outsole sitting beneath the silhouette. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Utility Black," priced at $300, will be available via Adidas and select Adidas retailers this Saturday, June 29.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Utility Black"/Adidas

Adidas came on strong with the Yeezy releases in June, and there are several more anticipated drops in the works for this summer, including the "Bone White" Yeezy 500. Rumors suggest that the first Yeezy Basketball sneaker and the Yeezy 451 could also make their debut in 2019, but Adidas has not yet announced official details.

Click here for more details on the "Bone White" Yeezy 500s and scroll down for another look at the "Utility Black" Yeezy Boost 700s.

