Yeezys have been plentiful in 2019 as Kanye West has tried to bring the brand to new heights. For the most part, he has been extremely successful in that crusade and sneakerheads have been gobbling up every single release. Even if Yeezys aren't as scarce as they once were, they still do exceptionally well and sell out almost instantly. With this in mind, Ye would be crazy to stop releasing sneakers now. He has a ton of releases lined up for the rest of the year and there are even some models being teased for 2020.

One of the shoes being teased for the month of October is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Teal Blue" which was originally supposed to come with orange laces and some vibrant blue highlights. According to Instagram sneaker account @yeezyseason2, the shoe is actually being switched up and will feature duller details. The vibrant blues have been replaced with some greyish hues and the orange laces are now brown. Overall, the shoe looks much less colorful then it did before and based on the comments in the post below, fans aren't too happy about it.

For now, the release is slated for Saturday, October 19th and the retail cost will be $300 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if they're a skip.