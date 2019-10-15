This past year, Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand has come through with more sneakers than we ever expected as he looks to make the shoes more accessible to the general public. For years, Yeezys were among the hardest shoes in the world to cop but now, if you want a pair, you'll most likely be able to get them. One of the models that have had a high rate of success amongst sneakerheads is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 which is singlehandedly responsible for the whole dad shoe trend.

There have been a plethora of 700 colorways to drop this year and it seems like Ye has even more up his sleeve. The next one on the docket is this "Teal Blue" offering which features muted blue and grey tones. Over the past few weeks, there have been conflicting reports as to when these kicks would be released. Just last week, it was revealed these would be coming out on November 9th. According to Adidas, the official release date is actually Saturday, October 26th.

These kicks will cost $300 USD and can be purchased right here on release day. Let us know in the comments what you think of this colorway and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Adidas

