Kanye West has been bombarding sneakerheads with brand new Yeezys all year long and as we approach the end of 2019, it seems as though the artist is deadset on bringing even more shoes to the masses. One of the silhouettes that have gotten the most love this year is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 which is the shoe that kicked off the whole dad shoe trend. There have been some dope colorways released this year and Kanye has no plans to keep the shoe on the shelf.

The latest colorway we have seen to grace the 700 is this "Teal Blue" model which can be seen below. This sneaker is pretty muted as greyish blues make their way all throughout the upper. It's not the most eye-catching Yeezy on the market but it certainly serves its purpose as a great comfortable chunky runner for the Fall season. According to Yeezy Mafia, the shoe is receiving yet another release date change as now, the sneaker will be dropping on November 9th. It was originally slated for October 19th but it seems Adidas wanted to give sneakerheads a two-week buffer before copping.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest on this release.