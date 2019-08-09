Kanye West and Adidas still have plenty of new Yeezy sneakers set to release in 2019, coming off an epic "Yeezy Day" restock in which a number of classic colorways re-released.

Among the new Yeezys on tap for later this year is a "Teal Blue" Yeezy Boost 700 that is scheduled to drop sometime this Fall. Featuring the familiar mesh, leather and suede construction, the "Teal Blue" colorway consists of varying shades of grey and blue with a timeless gum outsole beneath it all. Similar to the beloved "Wave Runner" rendition, the kicks also come equipped with bright orange laces.

A specific release date has not been announced, but you can expect the "Teal Blue" Yeezy Boost 700 to carry the familiar $300 price tag when they hit retailers this Fall. Take a look at some on-foot images in the IG posts embedded below and stay tuned for more details.