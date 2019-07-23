The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 is rumored to return in the OG "Wave Runner" colorway next month, but it's not the only Yeezy Boost 700 on the horizon.

According to Yeezy sneaker source @YeezyMafia, the newly unveiled "Teal Blue" Yeezy Boost 700 will also be available in the near future.

Similar to the "Inertia" Yeezy Boost 700, the upcoming "Teal Blue" rendition looks to feature a mixture of grey and blue tones throughout the leather, mesh and suede construction. Although, the hues are of a darker shade this time around.

And just like the Inertia colorway, the upcoming Teal Blue Yeezy Boost 700 utilizes a splash of orange to liven things up - this time orange handles the laces - while a classic gum outsole rounds out the look.

Release details have not yet been revealed but we'll keep you posted with any developments. Check out some additional images below.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Teal Blue/YeezyMafia

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Teal Blue/YeezyMafia

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Teal Blue/YeezyMafia