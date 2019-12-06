Kanye West's ever-growing Yeezy sneaker line is expected to make a major leap in 2020, as there are a plethora of all-new styles that will join popular classics like the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Yeezy 700. Among the new silhouettes on tap for the new year is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN, a sneaker that is highlighted by bold, reflective "700" detailing on both sides.

According to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be releasing in a neon green/yellow "Phosphor" colorway in the Spring of 2020. The kicks, reportedly priced at $220, are expected to feature a nylon construction along with the the same midsole style that has been used on all of the previous Yeezy 700s.

In addition to the electric "Phosphor" design, the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will also be arriving in bright orange and all-black colorways. Stay tuned for more info on the 2020 Adidas Yeezy lineup.

Yeezy Mafia