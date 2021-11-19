Kanye West's dad shoe wave has been one for the history books as it began in 2017 and is still going strong in 2021. The AdidasYeezy Boost 700 family of sneakers has led that charge and the MNVN iteration is one that has polarized fans. The shoe is the same shape as the 700 we all know and love, however, the big difference is the materials as well as the pattern on the upper which simply says "700" in big 3M lettering.

There have been plenty of colorways of this shoe over the years, and next year, Yeezy will be unveiling yet another to the market. As reported by Yeezy Mafia, this sneaker has been dubbed "Resin" and in the photos below, you can see the full scope of the colorway. The upper is covered in faded green, while the midsole and highlights are mainly black. All of these elements come together to create a pretty dope product that fans are certainly going to enjoy.

As for the release date, nothing concrete has been determined, however, these are expected to drop sometime in February of next year. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.





Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia