Kanye West has been one of the most relevant voices in the sneaker world over the last few years and he continues to put his Yeezy brand at the forefront of the culture. Every year, he is coming out with brand new silhouettes, as well as new colorways for already established models. One of his latest creations is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN which is a peculiar take on his infamous dad shoe. The sneaker has revamped materials as well as a 3M "700" written across the side.

In 2020, West has plans to drop some new MNVN colorways and he is starting off with the yellow "Phosphor" model which can be found below. The shoe is a nice mixture of yellow, silver, and black which makes it perfect for those who are looking to stand out in the crowd.

As for the release date, you can expect these to drop this Friday, April 24th. However, it is important to note that reports are circulating that these will only be available in New York, London, and Tokyo. Despite this, the shoe is listed for sale over at Adidas.com/Yeezy so there is a chance that anyone can get them. With this in mind, it's certainly worth giving it a shot even if you don't live in the aforementioned cities.

Image via Adidas

