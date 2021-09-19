Kanye West started a dad shoe crazy back in 2017 and that craze has managed to keep its trend-worthy status over the last few years. Chunky shoes are still very much that wave and sneakerheads are still going to Yeezy for their dad shoe needs. One silhouette that has always provided those vibes is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, which also comes in the MNVN variation. With "700" written in big typography across the side, the MNVN model has proven to be a unique addition to Kanye's Yeezy library.

Now, the sneaker is set to be released in a "Honey Flux" colorway which can be found below. This is a shoe that is perfect for the Fall season as we are given a mustard yellow upper with black and silver highlights. Overall, it's a clean model that will appeal to the Yeezy fans who have stuck by this silhouette for years.

If you are hoping to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of tomorrow, Monday, September 20th for a price of $220 USD. Pairs will be released at a plethora of retailers, so be sure to keep your eyes out at your local stores for all of the latest details.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas