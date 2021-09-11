Kanye West is not just a visionary in the music world, but the sneaker world as well. Ever since he started his Yeezy brand with Adidas, he has been making big moves that have ultimately turned him into a billionaire. Fans are always looking forward to new Yeezy models, and in 2021, Kanye has given sneakerheads plenty to cheer about. In September, numerous models are set to hit the market, including a new colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN.

This colorway has been dubbed "Honey Flux" and for good reason. The chunky silhouette is covered in mustard yellow all while "700" is written in large silver 3M lettering. There is also black all over the midsole which helps create a good deal of contrast. Overall, it is a solid offering that will certainly make for a great option during the colder fall months.

A release date for these has yet to be announced, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

