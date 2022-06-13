Kanye West is one of the most innovative people in the sneaker world right now thanks to his Yeezy brand. This is an imprint that continues to design new sneakers, however, it also loves to give new takes on shoes from the past. For instance, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN is now getting a brand new colorway that also changed up the formula of the shoe.

As you can see down below, this sneaker now has fresh color blocking for the "Phosphor" colorway. This shoe has blocks of black and white all while the main color is a flashy shade of yellow. The "700" lettering on the side is big and blocky just like before, although the shoe itself definitely looks a lot different than previous offerings. Either way, this is definitely a dope shoe for the summer months.

This new shoe came out today via Adidas.com/Yeezy and the Confirmed App for a price of $220 USD. Let us know what you think about this brand new Yeezy sneaker, in the comments section down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

