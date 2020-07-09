While Kanye West is currently trying to get elected as President of the United States, he still has some shoes coming out through his ultra-popular AdidasYeezy brand. This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to all of you. Of course, the Yeezy brand has made him into a billionaire which would ultimately afford him the capital to run a Presidential campaign. Either way, it's clear the Presidential campaign is a publicity stunt, while his sneakers most certainly are not.

The latest Yeezy shoe to get a release date is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN in the "Bone" colorway. As you can see from the images below, the shoe has a beige and black aesthetic, all while a 3M "700" is written on the side. Overall, it's a continuation of Kanye's infamous dad shoe aesthetic that he started with the OG "Wave Runner" 700, back in 2017.

If you are planning on buying these, you will be able to do so as of this Saturday, July 11th, for $220 USD. If you are trying to buy these for the kids in your life, kids and infant pairs will be dropping for $160 and $140, each.

Image via Adidas

