Yeezys have been plentiful in 2019 and as the year marches closer to the end, Kanye West is taking full advantage by dropping even more hype shoes. While there have been plenty of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s to go around, Ye has also occupied himself with the quintessential dad shoe, the Yeezy Boost 700. This silhouette has built quite a reputation for itself recently and this year, Knaye has made sure to give us some interesting new colorways.

The latest colorway to enter the fold is the "Magnet" model which features white and grey colors, all while orange appears on the midsole, just like the popular "Wave Runner" version. It's a lowkey shoe that will certainly have Yeezy-heads scrambling to cop once the release day comes around.

Image via Yeezy Supply

Thanks to confirmation from Yeezy Supply, we now know that the release date will be Wednesday, September 4th with the shoe retailing for $300 USD. The shoe is a Yeezy Supply exclusive so you won't be able to get it anywhere else other than Ye's website. Yeezy Supply releases can be fairly tough so if you want to cop these, you'll have to be extra vigilant come release day.

Are these a must-cop for you or could you go without this colorway? Let us know in the comments.