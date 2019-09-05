Kanye West and Adidas have a plethora of Yeezys releasing this month, including the much anticipated "Magnet" Yeezy Boost 700 which will be releasing in just a few days.

The kicks were originally slated to release this week, but they are now scheduled to launch via Yeezy Supply on Monday, September 9. As always, the 700s will retail for $300.

The Magnet colorway looks very similar to the OG "Wave Runner" Yeezy Boost 700 with shades of grey and black combining on the upper. The Magnet Yeezy Boost 700 also features a white Boost midsole with splashes of orange and a timeless gum outsole beneath it all.

Check out some additional photos below, and click here to preview the "Inertia" Yeezy Boost 700 V2 that is currently scheduled to debut this weekend.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Magnet/Yzysplyleaks

