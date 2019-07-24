Kanye West had sneakerheads contemplating their fandom when he released the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" back in August of 2017. It was a shoe with plenty of eclectic colors, all while the silhouette itself was chunky and unlike anything we had seen before. After a while, sneakerheads finally came around on the shoe and the dad shoe trend was born. Since then, Kanye has released a plethora of colorways of the chunky runner and fans can't seem to get enough.

Last week, Yeezy Mafia revealed a new colorway of the shoe called "Magnet" which goes back to the roots of the 700. Just like the Wave Runner, there are orange spots on the midsole, except this time around, the mesh and suede materials are made of blue, beige, and grey. The detailed images below show us angles of the shoe that have yet to be seen so if you're interested in the colorway, these pictures will surely get you more excited.

According to Yeezy Mafia, this shoe will be coming out sometime in September so stay tuned for all of the details.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia