Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand has been taken to new heights this year and a lot of that has to do with the fact that he's releasing more shoes than ever before. There have been a ton of Yeezy colorways to be released over the last few months with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 model being one of the most popular. Over the last few months, there have been some interesting colorways of the V1 and V2 models and now, we have a brand new look at a V1 colorway. According to @theyeezymafia, this model is being dubbed "Magnet" and goes back to the shoe's roots.

One thing that is immediately noticeable about this colorway is the fact that the little ovals at the back of the midsole are orange, just like the "Wave Runner" version. The rest of the shoe has different colored shades of grey with leather and suede materials being represented. Most of the midsole is white, while there is a gum outsole to add a bit of contrast.

Based on the post below, there is no official release date but it should be "coming soon" so stay tuned for any updates. How are y'all feeling about this colorway.