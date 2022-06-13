One of Kanye West's best sneaker creations was the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 which debuted in the ultra-popular "Wave Runner" colorway. This is a model that fans have always enjoyed, and it continues to receive new colorways. You can always expect two to three new offerings of this shoe per year and in just a few days, fans will be able to get their hands on a vibrant version of the 700 called "Hi-Res Red."

As you can see in the official images down below, this shoe is covered in red materials, while black and grey overlays are placed on top. From there, blue and yellow are placed in the midsole, and the midsole itself is just a faded version of the red that is on the upper. Overal, it's a cool look that will definitely work well with summer outfits.

If you are planning on copping this brand new Yeezy sneaker, you will be able to do so as of Friday, June 17th for a price of $300 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas