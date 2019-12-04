If you're a fan of Kanye West's Yeezy brand, you've been eating well this year. It seems as though every single week we are subjected to some new Yeezys, even if the colorways might all be strikingly similar. One of Ye's favorite silhouettes this year is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 which is the shoe that completely revitalized the dad shoe trend.

There have been plenty of colorways to choose from this year when it comes to this silhouette and recently, the "Carbon Blue" model was revealed to the world. As you can imagine, the shoe features a plethora of neutral blue tones while beige, grey, and black materials are sprinkled all the way throughout. Overall, it's a pretty clean looking shoe and if you're in the market for something featuring the dad aesthetic, this is definitely a great cop.

Today, Adidas officially announced that this shoe will drop on Wednesday, December 18th which is exactly a week before Christmas. The price is $300 USD and will be available for purchase right here: Adidas.com/Yeezy. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this model and whether you plan on copping.

Image via Adidas

