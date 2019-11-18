Kanye West and Adidas may be gearing up for the release of the Yeezy 700 V3, but that doesn't mean they're ready to abandon the Yeezy Boost 700 just yet. In fact, recent reports suggest there are numerous Yeezy 700s in the works, including a "Carbon Blue" Yeezy 700 that is expected to launch in the near future.

As is tradition for the Yeezy Boost 700, the kicks will feature a combination of leather, mesh and suede throughout the upper along with the beloved Boost cushioning beneath it all. This particular "Carbon Blue" colorway looks to feature varying shades of grey and blue, along with dashes of orange on the midsole and a light gum outsole beneath the silhouette.

Adidas has not yet announced an official release date but sneaker source @YeezyMafia notes that the drop is "coming soon." Stay tuned for updates, and continue scrolling for a closer look.

