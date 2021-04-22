Kanye West has certainly been a controversial figure in the world of music and the same can be said for everything he has done in the sneaker world. Perhaps the biggest source of controversy for Ye was all the way back in 2017 when he unveiled the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 for the very first time. The "Wave Runner" colorway shocked people at first and there was a lot of clowning that took place. Eventually, the shoe became a big hit and the Yeezy Boost 700 remains a fan-favorite.

Over the last few months, Adidas has been teasing a new colorway of the shoe called "Bright Blue" and now, we finally have the release details for it. In the official photos below, you can see how the sneaker has a vibrant blue upper all while there are some black and teal overlays. From there, we have an orange midsole, which adds a ton of contrast to the overall look of the sneaker.

If you want to get a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, April 24th when these hit the Confirmed App for a price of $240 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new model, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

