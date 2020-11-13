If you are a big fan of Kanye West's Yeezy brand, then you have been treated to a lot over the past couple of years. Since 2018, Kanye has been making a concerted effort to make Yeezys available to everyone, and it has led to a huge increase in offerings. Every single month, it feels like we get at least three new Yeezy drops that encapsulate a wide variety of silhouettes. While the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 remains one of Kanye's most popular silhouettes of all-time, there are new offerings like the Yeezy Boost 380 that have cemented themselves as fan-favorites.

There has been a whole slate of Yeezy Boost 380 colorways to make their way to the market over the last few months and in 2021, it appears as though more are on the way. Thanks to the Instagram Yeezy insiders Yeezy Mafia, we now know of the "Yecoraite" offering which can be seen in the IG post below. This particular model is mostly made with beige materials, with a gum bottom and some brown on the side panels.

As for a release date, it is believed that these will be dropping in January of next year, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest information in regard to those kicks.