Kanye West and Adidas have taken a slow approach with the Yeezy Boost 380, having only released one colorway since the kicks debuted in late 2019. It remains to be seen how many styles will be available in 2020, but reports suggest that a "Mist" colorway will hit later this month followed by a blue-tinted colorway in celebration of the warmer months ahead.

According to sneaker source Yeezy Season 2, the blue and beige Yeezy Boost 380s are expected to arrive this summer. Check out an early look at what to expect in the IG post embedded below.

Just like the Yeezy Boost 380's "Alien" colorway and the forthcoming "Mist" iteration, the blue/beige Yeezy Boost 380 features that camo-like print across the primeknit upper. Again, Adidas has not yet announced any future Yeezy Boost 380s, but early reports suggest this colorway won't be available until the summer.

