One of Kanye West's newest Yeezy silhouettes, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380, is reportedly set to make its retail debut this Saturday, November 16 in a white and grey "Alien" colorway. Additionally, the new Yeezys are already rumored to be releasing in a camo colorway, as well as blueish-purple "Mist" iteration.

According to sneaker source @YeezySeason2, there could also be a chocolate brown Yeezy Boost 380 in the works, as seen in the instagram post embedded below.

Similar to the Yeezy Boost 350 series, the Yeezy Boost 380 comes equipped with a sock-like Primeknit construction with a bulbous, full-length Boost cushioning unit sitting beneath the silhouette. Other noticeable details include an assortment of circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

It is believed that the Yeezy Boost 380s will retail for $230, though we'll learn for sure in the very near future as the sneaker makes its retail debut. Stay tuned for more details of the newly unveiled chocolate colorway, as well as the other rumored Yeezy 380s.