Kanye West has never done things in a conventional manner. While this philosophy has been seen in his music, it is important to note that this is also a characteristic of his streetwear and sneaker design. While casual consumers might not see the value in the Yeezy brand, sneakerheads certainly see it in a different light. Over the last decade, Kanye has provided us with some pretty out-there designs, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 is definitely one of those shoes.

We have seen numerous colorways of the shoe surface over the past few months, and now, it seems like yet another is coming to fruition. Thanks to the Instagram Yeezy insider @yeezyseason2, we now have a sneak peek at the "Pepper" colorway which is slated to release in September. As you can see, the shoe has a multitude of colors that blend together to create some muted beige and yellow tones, with some blues thrown into the mix for good measure.

If there is one thing we have learned about the Yeezy Boost 380, it's that the silhouette produces some very unorthodox colorways, and the "Pepper" offering is no exception.

Stay tuned for updates on this model as we will be sure to bring them to you.