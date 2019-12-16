Kanye West and Adidas have a plethora of Yeezys on deck for 2020, including several brand new styles such as the newly released Adidas Yeezy Boost 380. According to Yeezy Mafia, the next 380 will be arriving in February in a "Mist" colorway - one that doesn't look all that much different than the "Alien" joint that dropped earlier this month.

This forthcoming “Mist” Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 features a blend of grey tones throughout the primeknit upper, along with hits of light brown and darker green accents. The sneakers also feature circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. As is the case with most of Kanye's Yeezy sneakers, Adidas' beloved Boost cushioning sits beneath the silhouette.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the "Mist" iteration will be releasing in both reflective and non-reflective styles. The latter will be available in full family sizing with adult sizes retailing for $230. Stay tuned for the official release date.