The next Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 to release will reportedly come in a grey-based, camo-like "Mist" colorway. Earlier this week it was reported that the "Mist" Yeezy Boost 380s are slated to arrive in February, and now we have a detailed look at what to expect from the reflective iteration.

The “Mist Reflective" Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 features a blend of grey tones throughout the 3M reflective primeknit upper, along with hits of light brown and darker green accents. The sneakers also feature circular perforations on the tan mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. As is the case with most of Kanye's Yeezy sneakers, Adidas' beloved Boost cushioning sits beneath the silhouette, just above the olive green outsole.

According to Yeezy Mafia, a non-reflective version of the "Mist" Yeezy Boost 380 will also be available in February, and that pair will be available in full family sizing with adult sizes retailing for $230. Check out some additional images below.