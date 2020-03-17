Kanye West has been a busy man over the last few years and his Yeezy brand is what takes up the majority of his time. While he does release music every now and then, there is no denying his Yeezy imprint with Adidas is what makes him the most money. One of his newest silhouettes is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 which hasn't seen very many colorways thus far. One of the offerings that has been teased is the "Mist" colorway and now, the official images are finally here.

As you can see, the shoe has a camo vibe while the colors are mostly a greyish blue, some beige, and even hints of orange. Overall, it's a unique colorways that will certainly draw the attention of Yeezy fans throughout the world. With the spring on the horizon, this is certainly a model worth looking into.

For now, these are slated to drop on March 25th for $230 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping. Also, is this one of the best Yeezy silhouettes to date? Be sure to tell us which one is your favorite.

