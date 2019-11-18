Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 still has not made its retail debut, despite rumors of a mid-November launch, but there are multiple colorways already in the stash. Among them, a classic "Black/Grey" colorway which is expected to resemble the mockup shown below.

Similar to the Yeezy Boost 350 series, the Yeezy Boost 380 comes equipped with a sock-like Primeknit construction with a bulbous, full-length Boost cushioning unit sitting beneath the silhouette. Other noticeable details include an assortment of circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

In addition to the black/grey design, the Yeezy Boost 380 is also expected to launch in a white and grey "Alien" colorway, as well as a camo colorway and a blueish-purple "Mist" iteration.

It is believed that the Yeezy Boost 380s will retail for $230, though we'll learn for sure in the very near future as the sneaker makes its retail debut. Stay tuned for more details of the newly unveiled colorway, as well as the other rumored Yeezy 380s.