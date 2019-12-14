Kanye West and Adidas have a number of different Yeezy silhouettes in the pipeline, including the Yeezy Boost 380, which just recently debuted in an "Alien" colorway.

According to HouseofHeat, there's also a "Camo Mist" Yeezy Boost 380 in the works, and the new images that have surfaced (seen at the bottom of this post) suggest that this particular colorway will be available in both reflective and non-reflective styles.

The Yeezy Boost 380s feature circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. As is the case with most of Kanye's Yeezy sneakers, Adidas' beloved Boost cushioning sits beneath the silhouette.

The brand has not yet confirmed the "Camo Mist" release, but we expect to learn more details in the near future as Adidas shifts their focus to 2020. Take a look at both reflective and non-reflective iterations below and stay tuned for more info.