Kanye West continues to be a pioneer of the sneaker world, even if some of his designs tend to be polarizing. Regardless of how you feel about his shoes, there is no denying just how influential the Yeezy brand has become. Thanks to a partnership with Adidas, West has seen his profile within the sneaker world soar to unforeseen heights. While the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 continues to be his favorite silhouette, the music mogul has begun to give much of his attention to the Yeezy Boost 380.

According to Yeezy Mafia, a brand new colorway will be coming out in May, in the form of the "Blue Oat" offering, below. The shoe has an upper consisting of orange and brown primeknit while blue appears near the sides. It is a weird mix of colors that will certainly divide sneakerheads and even the most obsessive Ye apologists.

Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you closer to the release date. The image above is simply a mockup so expect some in-hand photos over the next few weeks.

Let us know in the comments below how you feel about these. They definitely aren't for everyone.