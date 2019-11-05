Kanye West and the Yeezy brand have been having an incredible 2019 as they continue to drop new colorways of some of their most popular silhouettes. As of right now, Kanye is gearing up to start releasing some of the new silhouettes that have been teased, including the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 which was originally believed to be the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3. Whatever you want to call it, it is slated to debut on Saturday, November 16th with the first colorway being called "Alien."

Thanks to Stadium Goods, we now have some gorgeous product shots of the shoe and it's looking pretty interesting so far. The primeknit upper is mostly creamy white with hints of grey, while the midsole is chunky and contains a creamy shade of mint green and white. This silhouette is very much in the same vein is the 350 series except this time, the cuff is made to form to your ankles which will make them just a tiny bit more comfortable.

Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping these or if they are a skip.

Image via Stadium Goods

