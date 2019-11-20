Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have eight different Yeezy sneakers on deck for December, including all-new styles like the Yeezy 500 High and Yeezy 700 V3, as well as multiple colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Adidas has not yet confirmed the release dates, but sneaker source @YeezyMafia reports that a black-based "Yechiel" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be launching in reflective and non-reflective styles on December 19 and December 20, respectively.

As seen in the latest photos, courtesy of @Kickwhoshow, the Yechiel Yeezys come equipped with a black base, supported by red knit detailing along with dashes of blue and a greenish yellow. For those wondering, Yechiel reportedly stems from the Hebrew name Yechiel, which means 'May God Live.'

Continue scrolling for some additional shots, including some on-foot photos of both the non-reflective and reflective "Yechiel" colorway, and stay tuned for the official announcement.