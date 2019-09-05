Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy line has been killing it this year thanks to numerous drops that have sold out pretty much instantly. One of the most popular Yeezy silhouettes has been the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and fans have been wondering when the V3 would be unveiled. Fortunately, the shoe was finally revealed a few weeks ago and we have been getting teasers ever since. The first colorway to be shown off was this creamy white "Alien" model and now, it seems like a brand new colorway is coming soon, as well.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying, we have a look at this "Black" model which features the same upper and midsole as the "Alien" offering, except everything is now black. In addition to the beauty shots here, there are also some on-foot photos which showcase how great this shoe will look with an outfit. Fans are split on the look of the V3 but there is no denying that these are fire on-foot.

Based on the posts below, it looks like this shoe will be dropping in December of this year for $230 USD. A confirmation has yet to be given from Adidas or Kanye so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.