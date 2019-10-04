Kanye West has been bombarding sneakerheads with an overwhelming amount of Yeezy releases this year and it doesn't seem like he has any plans of slowing down. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has been one of the most popular silhouettes within the Yeezy roster and as we make our way to 2020, West is looking to finally bless us with the 350 V3. Over the past few months, there have been some preliminary photos of the shoe and the "Alien" colorway is the model getting the most attention.

According to @kickwhoshow, the initial images that were spread around on the internet were from fake pairs and that they have the real model. Based on the post below, you can see that the pattern has changed quite a bit and that there is even a pattern on the Boost midsole. The V3 silhouette has elicited a polarizing response from sneakerheads thus far but considering it's a Yeezy shoe, people will probably come around to it eventually.

There is no concrete release date for this model just yet although some reports are saying these could drop as soon as December of this year. Let us know in the comments below how you feel about this model.